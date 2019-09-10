MILTON — Residents of Milton should get ready for a weekend of shopping along the highways as Florida's longest yard sale, Flea Across Florida Fall Flea, begins this Friday. September 13.

Held across the Florida Panhandle from Pensacola to the East Coast along Highway 90, for 9 years, Flea Across Florida has brought thousands of visitors to small communities across the state on Hwy 90, filling up motels, restaurants and small local businesses. The event is held each April and September.



According to Kim Macarthy, owner of Copper 'Possum Antique Mall, the event is a great opportunity for non-profits, churches or individuals to hold sales at Flea sites along the route, or to rent spaces to those wanting to participate and setup.

"It is amazing to see the growth of this event each time," Macarthy said. "It provides a great opportunity for an economic boost to non-profits, individuals, restaurants, hotels, and other businesses along Hwy 90."

Macarthy said the event is a mixture of individual yard sales, businesses offering specials, and retail vendors setup at Flea sites.

"It is a treasure hunt for the thousands of participants looking for great bargains, hidden treasures, or the adventure of travelling along Hwy 90 through small communities," she said.



For more information, or to have your sale site listed on the event facebook page (free), message the facebook page (Flea Across Florida), or contact Jeanne@jeannedesign.net. For other information regarding the event, contact Kim Macarthy (850) 554-3906.



