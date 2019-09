MILTON — The Santa Rosa County Democratic Black Caucus has scheduled its third annual Blue Jazz Brunch.

The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Moors, 3220 Avalon Blvd., Milton.

Guest speaker is Kionne McGhee, the Democratic Minority House Leader of the Florida House of Representatives.

Tickets are $40 per person or $300 for a table seating eight people. Purchase online at www.srcdbc.org.

Call 850-375-4366 for more information.