NAVARRE — Baptist Health Care has partnered with Texas-based Intuitive Health to bring the first combined emergency room and urgent care clinic to Northwest Florida.

Baptist Emergency Room & Urgent Care will be located at the existing Baptist Medical Park – Navarre, 8888 Navarre Parkway, and is expected to open in early 2021.

“To better serve the members of our community, we want to help guide them to the appropriate level of care. Many patients evaluate the severity of their symptoms in order to choose the right care for their needs,” said Mark Faulkner, Baptist Health Care president and CEO. “This combined model eliminates the guesswork and improves the patient experience with a full-service emergency room and urgent care under one roof.”

Baptist Emergency Room & Urgent Care will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week with emergency medicine-trained physicians and nurses. Each patient will be assessed by a clinician and then treated through the appropriate care path. Patients will no longer need to decide if their symptoms require a visit to urgent care or an emergency room. This approach makes care more affordable by helping patients avoid the higher costs of unnecessary emergency care while also providing ER services for those who need it.

The newly renovated facility will continue to offer primary care, internal medicine, specialty services, lab, diagnostic imaging and Andrews Institute rehabilitation services.

"Patients want convenience, immediate access to care and better customer service," said Thom Herrmann, CEO of Intuitive Health, a company that pioneered the combined emergency care and urgent care model in Texas over 11 years ago and whose facilities now rank in the top 1% of global retailers in customer satisfaction. “Bringing a combined emergency room and urgent care clinic to a new market allows us to meet many of their expectations.”

The addition of this innovative combined emergency room and urgent care represents a $7.5 million renovation investment to better serve Navarre and surrounding communities. Forty new jobs will be created, adding to the existing staff of 120 at Baptist Medical Park – Navarre.