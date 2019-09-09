Shelton State Community College’s Terrific Tuesday concert series continues with the college’s Jazz Ensemble at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the Alabama Power Recital Hall on the Martin Campus.

Admission is free and open to the public for all Terrific Tuesday concerts.

The Shelton State Jazz Ensemble performs at least once a semester, usually in the Terrific Tuesday series, and their repertoire includes pieces from all standard jazz genres. The ensemble is directed by Elijah Pugh and features improvised solos by select students.

Shelton State’s Terrific Tuesday Concert Series is designed to showcase a variety of repertory styles. Weekly performances are offered by guest artists as well as Shelton State faculty and students.