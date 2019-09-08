Snead State Community Wind Band: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 23, Oct. 7, Oct. 21 and Oct. 28, Room 107, Maze Music Building; rehearsals for Snead State Community College Community Wind Band; concert at 3 p.m. Nov. 3 in Bevill Center Auditorium; Michael McGee, michael.mcgee@adjunct.snead.edu or 256-840-4148

Smile A While: Smile A While, a social group for women, meets at 11 a.m. on the second Tuesday of the month. The schedule is: Oct. 8, Chili’s, Gadsden; Nov. 12, Hibachi Grill; Dec. 10, Silver Lakes, 1 Sunbelt. For information, call Carolyn Biggio, 256-442-4776.

Noccalula Statue Anniversary: 6 p.m. Sept. 19, Kiwanis Pavilion Main Room, Noccalula Falls Park; dinner celebrating 50th anniversary of the Princess Noccalula statue; tickets available at the Downtown Civic Center or online at https://bit.ly/2PjFIob; proceeds benefit Gadsden Woman’s Club

Alabama Bicentennial: 6:30 p.m., Sept. 23, Cricket Theater, Collinsville; Collinsville Historical Association hosts an Alabama Bicentennial event; guest speaker, Dr. Edwin Bridges, former director of the Alabama Department of Archives and History

Etowah County Fair: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Sept. 24-28, Etowah County Fairgrounds, 31 Griffin St. SE, Attalla; 80th annual Etowah County Fair; Randall Green, 256-490-5432

Book Signing: 5 p.m. Sept. 26, King’s Olive Oil, 534 Broad St., Gadsden; author Christopher X. Shade, a native of Alabama, will hold a book signing and conversation about his novel “The Good Mother of Marseille”; Tena King, co-owner of King’s Olive Oil, and Fran and Al Andrepont, founders of Fral’s and authors of “From Our Kitchen: Heart Healthy Recipes,” will take part in the panel discussion; free, but tickets required because of limited seating; RSVP at https://bit.ly/2ZvG6jk

White Reunion: 10 a.m. Oct. 12, Pilgrims Rest Baptist Church, 2 miles northeast of Geraldine; 107th reunion of descendants of the late Rev. Daniel Burgess White; bring old photographs and a basket of food; Shirley White Teal, 256-303-0888

Senior-friendly Line Dance Classes: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays, Carver Community Center, 720 W. 14th St., Anniston; 256-231-7630

YMCA of the Coosa Valley: The YMCA is looking for players to participate in a table tennis program; games currently are being played at 11 a.m. on Tuesdays and 6 p.m. on Thursdays at the YMCA, 100 Walnut St.; stop by during those times to learn more