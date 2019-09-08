SUNDAY | 9.8

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2760: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., karaoke, $5 cover; food cooked to order; 256-546-5072

Northeast Alabama Orchid Society: 2 p.m., auditorium, Anniston Museum of Natural History

MONDAY | 9/9

American Legion Post 71, Attalla: 6 p.m., American Legion Building

Duplicate Bridge: 11 a.m., Downtown Civic Center; newcomers welcome; partners available; Eugene, 256-779-6726

Snead State Community Wind Band: 6:30 p.m., Room 107, Maze Music Building; rehearsals for Snead State Community College Community Wind Band; concert at 3 p.m. Nov. 3 in Bevill Center Auditorium; Michael McGee, michael.mcgee@adjunct.snead.edu or 256-840-4148

TUESDAY | 9.10

Noccalula Knife Collectors Club: 4:30 to 6 p.m., Kiwanis Pavilion; buy, sell or trade; Rickie Nabors, 256-490-2690

Smile A While: 11 a.m., Las Brisas; Carolyn Biggio, 256-442-4776

Calhoun County Stamp, Coin & Collectibles Club: 7 p.m., Room 123, Brewer Hall, Jacksonville State University; 256-820-8736

Rainbow City Senior Citizens Club meets at 10 a.m. in the community center for a program and covered-dish luncheon

Attalla Lodge No. 383, Free and Accepted Masons: 5:30 p.m., practice, followed by regular communication

Gadsden-Rainbow City Coin Club: 6:30 p.m., Rainbow City Municipal Building

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8600: 6 p.m., karaoke in the bar; free; 256-546-2440 after 3 p.m.

Marshall County Republican Club: 6:30 p.m., Wintzell’s Restaurant, Guntersville; guest speaker, Hayden Freese

WEDNESDAY | 9.11

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2760: 6 p.m. to whenever; pool tournament and karaoke; 256-546-5072

Thompson Community Center Prime Timers: 10:30 a.m., guest speaker and covered-dish lunch; Janet Simmons, 256-549-4738

National Association of Retired Federal Employees: 10:45 a.m., Downtown Civic Center

Southside Seniors: 10 a.m., Southside Community Center

THURSDAY | 9.12

Northeast Alabama Council of Retired AFL-CIO: 1:30 p.m., Local 2176, Wall Street

Gadsden Quilt Guild: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Downtown Civic Center; new members welcome; 256-549-4740

Regional 310 Authority: Noon, 1147 Walnut St.

Vietnam Veterans of America: Chapter No. 637, 7 p.m., Camp Omer Pendley, Alabama Highway 77 and Lake Rhea Road; Larry Howard, 256-492-6975, or 256-441-6976

El Señor Club: 10 a.m., Downtown Civic Center; door-prize day

Alabama City Historical Association: 6 p.m., old Alabama City Fire Station

Greater Gadsden Speakers: Toastmasters Club; 6 p.m., University of Alabama, Gadsden Center; Charles Upton, 256-390-0790, or Michelle Williams, at 256-622-0530; www.toastmasters.org

Rotary Club of Gadsden: Noon to 1 p.m., Gadsden Country Club; Stephanie Buckner, 256-456-0018

City of Champions Toastmasters: 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., Joe Ford Center, Room 202, Gadsden State Community College, 405 Cardinal Drive; Facebook at City of Champions Toastmasters; http://www.toastmasters.org/; Isha Bothwell, 256-553-0696, club president

Gallery Talk: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Hardin Center; gallery talk and exhibit tour with artists Anne Marchand and Sharon Kagan; free

FRIDAY | 9.13

Whorton Dykes Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2760: 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. dance; featured band, Rock N Country featuring Hank Casey, Kim Nichols, Stan Hammett, Cody McCreary and Beverly Keel; $6, food cooked to order; 256-549-7195

Etowah Historical Society: 6 p.m., Elliott Community Center

Duplicate Bridge: 11 a.m., Downtown Civic Center; newcomers welcome; partners available; Eugene, 256-779-6726

SATURDAY | 9.14

Northeast Alabama Genealogical Society: 10 a.m., Nichols Library; 256-677-3144

Mutts and Butts: 9 a.m., Noccalula Falls; walking group for dogs and their people

VOLUNTEER

Etowah Historical Society: Volunteers needed for several projects, library scanning, filing, etc.; 256-886-6911 or EtowahHistory@gmail.com

Family Success Center: Adult volunteers needed to follow a special curriculum working at information booths at community events or leading programs in the schools working with kindergartners to high schoolers; Deana Thacker, 256-547-6888

Gadsden-Etowah Habitat for Humanity: Construction volunteers needed on Wednesdays and Saturdays; must be 16 or older to work on an active building site; info@gadsdenhabitat.com or 256-543-1898.

Gentiva Hospice: Patient companion and administrative volunteers needed; Jeri Timm, 256-442-3208, or Jeri.Timm@gentiva.com

Hospice Compassus: Volunteers needed for in-office and in-home patient and caregiver support; Amy, volunteer coordinator, 256-782-3560

MANNA: Drivers needed to deliver meals once a week to elderly, disabled and homebound individuals in the Gadsden-Etowah County area; 256-543-5876

SouthernCare: Volunteers 18 and older needed to provide companionship to those living with life-limiting conditions in Northeast Alabama