HOLMES COUNTY – A DeFuniak Springs man has been arrested after fleeing from a Walton County investigator into Holmes County about 11:30 a.m. Sept. 3.

A deputy with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a reckless motorcycle entering Holmes County and traveling east on U.S. Highway 90. The Holmes County Communications Center further advised the driver had thrown down a backpack in the road, according to a report from the Holmes County Sheriff's Office.

The Walton County investigator met with the Holmes County Sheriff deputy to hand over the backpack. The backpack contained approximately two plastic bags that collectively held 43.8 grams of methamphetamine, additional plastic bags used for packaging, a loaded .22 caliber revolver, several additional rounds of ammunition, a small bag of marijuana, and a digital scale.

The backpack also contained a Florida ID card belonging to 24-year-old Michael E. Beck, whom the Walton County investigator was able to positively identify as the driver of the motorcycle, the report said.

A records check with dispatch revealed that Beck has a warrant out of Walton County and is a convicted felon on state probation.

Beck is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia.