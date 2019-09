RICHMOND, Va. – The University of Alabama volleyball team opened its weekend at the Virginia Commonwealth University Invitational Friday morning with a three-set sweep against Navy. Alabama won by scores of 25-21, 25-22 and 25-13.

In the night match, Alabama (4-1) lost to host VCU (4-2). VCU won 25-17, 18-25, 25-18, 17-25 and 15-12.

Alabama will play its final match in the tournament against N.C. State on Saturday afternoon.