MILTON — Santa Rosa County Supervisor of Elections Tappie A. Villane reminds voters that registration books will close 5 p.m. Sept. 9, the last day to register to vote for the special election scheduled Oct. 8.

The elections main office will be open for registration 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays at 6495 Caroline St., Milton, and at the South Service Center, 5841 Gulf Breeze Parkway, Gulf Breeze. Both offices will be open Sept. 9 until 5 p.m. There is no early voting for this election.

Florida law mandates registration books close 29 days before an election. New registrations must be completed on or before the end of the business day on Sept. 9 to be effective for the Oct. 8 election.

Address changes can be made after the books close. If voters are unsure of their registration status, visit VoteSantaRosa.com and click on “My Status.”

For more information, contact the Santa Rosa County Elections Office at 850-983-1900.