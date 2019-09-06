MILTON — These library events are scheduled throughout Santa Rosa County. Check www.santarosa.fl.gov/libraries for additional details.

Locations are:

Milton — 5541 Alabama St.Pace — 4750 Pace Patriot Blvd.Jay — 5259 Booker LaneGulf Breeze — 1060 Shoreline DriveNavarre — 8484 James M. Harvell Road

September is Library Card Sign-Up Month. Area residents without a library card may come in and sign up to enjoy all the benefits and fun of using the library system.

Storytime programs are for preschoolers ages 3-5 and include stories, finger plays and action rhymes. Caregivers must remain in the library during Storytime; however, they cannot accompany children into the programs. Hours are 11-11:30 a.m. through Dec. 6 as follows: Mondays, Jay; Tuesdays, Navarre and Milton; Fridays, Gulf Breeze and Pace. Visit www.santarosa.fl.gov/libraries for additional details.

Toddler Time is for children ages 18 to 36 months who attend with a caregiver. One child and one adult register together for songs, stories, rhymes, and other fun activities. Registration is required. Details are available at the participating libraries. Call Youth Services Coordinator Angela Evans, 981-4066 for more information. Hours are 11-11:20 a.m. through Oct. 23 as follows: Mondays, Pace; Wednesdays at Gulf Breeze, Milton and Navarre.

UPCOMING

Fall Book Sale: Friends of the Pace Library Fall Book Sale continues 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 7 at Pace.

STEAM Makerspace: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 7 and 2-5 p.m. Sept. 9, 16, 23 and 30, Gulf Breeze. Those interested in drafting, robotics, Arduino, knitting, painting or any kind of hobby may meet in the library. Sign up is required at front desk.

Reading with Gabby: 10 a.m. Sept. 7, Pace. Read with Gabby the therapy dog. Registration is required.

Friends of the Navarre Library Board: 10 a.m. Sept. 9, Navarre. The board meets second Mondays of each month. Visit www.facebook.com/NFONL for more information.

Crochet Class: 3:30 p.m. Sept. 9, Jay. Learn the basics of how to crochet. Visit the library to sign up and get a supply list. Supplies cost about $5.

Coffee Talk Book Club: noon Sept. 10, Gulf Breeze. The non-fiction book club meets on the second Tuesday of every other month for a brown bag lunch and book discussion. This month's selection is "Brain on Fire," by Susannah Cahalan. Registration is required.

The Inklings: 5 p.m. Sept. 10, Milton. Sixth- through 10th-graders share ideas about the book of the month. They meet 5 p.m. second Tuesdays of the month at the Milton Library. This month’s selection: "Witches," by Rosalyn Scha0.nzer. Speak with a staff member to register.

Friends of the Gulf Breeze Library board of directors meeting: 5:30 p.m. Sept. 10, Gulf Breeze. Visit the Friends’ website atwww.facebook.com/friendsofgblibraryfor more information.

Roald Dahl Day celebration: 2:30 p.m. Sept. 13, Navarre. Watch the original "Willie Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" (rated G) and enjoy candy from the movie. See a staff member for details.

Fall Book Sale: Friends of the Gulf Breeze Library book sale is 4-7 p.m. Sept. 13 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 14, Gulf Breeze.

For the Win! Games Day: 9 a.m. Sept. 14, Milton. Bring games from home or play those provided by the library. There will also be an on-going Dungeons & Dragons campaign. This event is open to all ages, and game groups are welcome.

Family Movie Mondays: 3:30 p.m. Sept. 16, Navarre. Family movies are at 3:30 p.m. third Mondays at the library. This month’s movie is "Matilda" (rated PG). Refreshments will be provided by the Friends of the Navarre Library.

Game Night: 3 p.m. Sept. 17, Jay. Bring games from home or play those provided by the library. All ages and game groups are welcome.

AniManga Club: 4 p.m. Sept. 17, Gulf Breeze. Third Tuesdays for youths ages 11-17, who learn and share graphic art skills in a fun environment. Members are dedicated to the enjoyment and promotion of animation, cartooning, and related arts.

Tech & Art Club: 4 p.m. Sept. 18, Navarre. Tweens and teens ages 10-17 who are interested in robotics, coding, and art are invited to join a new club. Explore art using technology and various mediums. Beginners through experts are welcome. Sign up is required.

Third Thursdays with Your County Master Gardener: 11 a.m. Sept. 19, Navarre. Monthly series on a variety of interesting topics with solutions for gardening life. This month, "The Basics of Getting Started in Beekeeping," will be presented by Frank Wilson.

Third Fridays with UF/IFAS Extension: 1 p.m. Sept. 20, Gulf Breeze. "Beekeeping Basics" by Earnest Peach, master beekeeper, at the Gulf Breeze Library.

Meet! Play! Learn!: 11 a.m. Sept. 23, Navarre. This is an early literacy program for babies from birth to 3 years and their caregivers. Meet other parents, engage in social play time with puzzles, counting, building blocks, stories, Tumble Books, and other STEM activities. See a staff member for more information.

Tween/Teen Tech Club: 4 p.m. Sept. 24, Gulf Breeze. Tweens and teens ages 10-17 who are interested in robotics, coding, Arduino, virtual reality, and all things tech-related are invited to a robotics and tech club. Meetings are held the fourth Tuesday of each month. Beginners through experts welcome.

Graphic Novel Book Club: 5 p.m. Sept. 24, Milton. This month’s selection is "The Giver," adapted by P. Craig Russell. Meetings are fourth Tuesdays. Members can suggest reading ideas, interests, and discuss the world of the graphic novel. Visit the library to register.

Reading Fanatics Book Club: 5 p.m. Sept. 24, Navarre. Meetings are fourth Tuesday of the month at 5 p.m. Suggest books to read. Fiction and non-fiction titles.

Bibliobabblers Teen Book Club: 6 p.m. Sept. 24, Gulf Breeze. This month's book: "Ready Player One" by Ernest Cline. Ninth- through 12th-graders ages 14-18 years old can discuss the read-of-the-month. Meetings are 6 p.m. last Tuesdays of the month at Gulf Breeze.

Superhero STEAM: 3-4:30 p.m. Sept. 25, Milton. Event includes crafting, and building construction sets. The moview "Shazam!" (PG-13) will be shown from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Refreshments provided by Friends of the Milton Library.