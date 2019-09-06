The city of Milton Parks Department has announced its weekly bridge results.

On Sept. 2, the Rubber Bridge Club did not meet due to the Labor Day holiday.

On Sept. 3, Anne Laviolette posted the top score in Chicago Bridge with 4,360 points. Joan Newman was second with 4,140, while Pat Saunders finished third with 4,020.

Weekly Results Rubber Bridge Results

Weekly Chicago Bridge Results

1. Anne Laviolette 4,360

2. Joan Newman 4,140

3. Pat Saunders 4,020

4. Tim Stokes 3,670

5. Bill Bone 3,470

6. Jo Propst 2,910

7. Rayeann Sherrill 2,900

8. Frankie Turner 2,720

9. Mary Louise Bone 2,560

10. Roberta Temple 2,490

11. Gary Propst 2,310

12. Judy Ingram 2,230

13. Meri Colling 1,840

14. Dennis Eggleston 1,820

15. Chuck Laviolette 1,520

16. Tracey Shows 1,240

The Milton Community Center Rubber Bridge Club meets every Monday at 1 p.m. in the Gracey Room with play going until approximately 4:30 p.m.

Play consists of four rounds of six hands with partnerships rotating after each round. If there is an uneven number of partnerships, “sit-outs” will be used so all can play.

The Chicago Bridge Club plays every Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. in the Gracey Room with play running until approximately 4:30 p.m.

Bridge is open to all skill levels of bridge players from novice to expert.

The Milton Community Center also hosts a class for beginners interested to learn bridge on Tuesday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. This is a free class for those learning the basics to where they can sit in and learn the game, no partners are necessary.

If you want to learn more about bridge there are tutorials online at www.learn2playbridge.com/map. This site is maintained by the American Contract Bridge League.

For more information about the Milton Community Center Bridge Club or any other event at the Milton Community Center, call 850-983-5466. The Milton Community Center is located at 5629 Byrom St. in Milton.