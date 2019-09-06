The The Tri-Cities Kiwanis Club has scheduled their second annual skeet shoot and pancake breakfast.

All proceeds will help support community activities for children and teens. This includes the sponsorship of Little League and the Florala High School Girls’ Basketball Team, Florala High School Key Club, Cookies with Santa, Fun in the Park, and Reading is Fundamental.

The event kickoff is 7 a.m. Sept. 21 at the Paxton Agricultural Complex on Highway 331 in Paxton.

It starts with an all-you-can-eat pancake and sausage breakfast at $5 per person. Kids age 2 and under eat free.

The Skeet Shoot begins promptly at 7 a.m. and will last until winners are declared. Participants must provide their own gun and ammunition. Throwers are provided. Prizes will be awarded for first ($300), second ($200) and third ($100) place winners.

The shoot entry fee is $40 per person, which includes entrance to the pancake and sausage breakfast.

Call 334-343-2658 for tickets.