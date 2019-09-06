Joseph Joiner welcomed the drivers of the Southern All Star Super Late Model Racing Series and on the track drove away by sweeping the two races scheduled over Labor Day weekend.

Joiner, who got his Capitol race car just over a week ago, hit the track flying as he took the pole on Saturday night and repeated the feat again on Sunday evening.

In Sunday’s feature Joiner got a slow start against Zach Leonhardi, but the deficit didn’t last long as Joiner powered his way to the lead coming off turn four to complete lap one.

The only caution of the race came out on lap 39 of the 50-lap feature and Joiner saw his half-lap lead on the three-eighths mile dirt oval disappear. On the restart Joiner put his foot quickly to the firewall and did not look back as he cruised to victory.

“I kind of got off to a slow start but I knew I had to get past Leonhardi quickly before the track got chewed up,” Joiner said. “I drove it in hard on turn three and put the hammer down coming out of turn four and the car went.”

Billy Franklin finished second followed by Casey Roberts, Leonardi, and Austin Arnold.

On Saturday night it took a little more work for Joiner as he started from the front row and needed until lap four for his opportunity to take the lead from Casey Roberts.

Turn four was the spot where Joiner went low and managed to execute his pass with a slide job on Roberts for the lead and ultimately the win in the 30-lap feature.

Joiner would once again beat Franklin to the line followed by David Breazeale, Roberts, and Arnold to round out the top five.

While Joiner and company were enjoying the weekend sweep, two other drivers busted out their brooms as well – Mike Lane in the Durrence Layne Street Stocks and Huck Gibson with his Pure Stock. Lane didn’t seem to slow down to enjoy the racing until he stopped in victory lane.

On Sunday Lane distanced himself from Jeremy Eaton, John Cody, Stuart Wilson, and Austin Moye to round out the top five, while on Saturday he made sure to distance himself from the field as Dylan Hamilton, Brian Hansford, Austin Moye, and Roger Pack rounded out the top five.

Gibson had a little more of a challenge, but no one could catch him.

Three cautions on Sunday night was all that could slow Gibson from his second trip to victory lane this Labor Day weekend. His closest challenger was Chandler Shaw who finished second followed by Steven Fretwell, Jason McDaniel, and Wyatt Parker rounding out the top five.

On Saturday Gibson finished ahead of John Bryant, Shaw, Hunter Niemi, and Adam Ellison for the win to start his weekend.

In the Vintage class the only thing that could slow Ricky Haugen was a mishap that caused them to take his bumper off during the heat race. Haugen and Bubba Fletcher got tangled up and it took track officials unbolting his bumper to separate the two cars.

Haugen started at the back of the field and by lap 10 he slid up in front of Chris Brown for the lead. Brown would fade after the pass as Aleck Alford came home second followed by Kyle Kichler, Fletcher, and Robin Christensen.

Steven Hill’s two-race winning streak was snapped Saturday night as Josh Douglas took the checkered flag. Douglas avoided a lap seven incident that involved at least three cars.

Rounding out the top five were Tony Southard, Michael McDougall, Brandin Sidner, and Kellan Lewis.

Also over the weekend, Abbey Cauley dominated in the slingshots, Ryan Fowler led wire to wire in the open wheel modifieds, and Colton Leyendecker took the checkered flag in the 602-sportsman feature.

On Sept. 7, Southern Raceway is going to be honoring first responders as well as having a fireworks show.

For information on Southern Raceway follow them on Facebook at southernraceway or online at www.southernraceway.com.

Southern Raceway is located at 9359 Nichols Lake Road in Milton. Gates open at 4 p.m. and hot laps start at 6 p.m.

Durrence Lane Street Stocks

Heat 1 – 1. Mike Lane, 2. Stuart Wilson, 3. Gueston Rogers, and 4. Joseph Nicholson.

Heat 2 – 1. Jeremy Eaton, 2. Austin Moye, 3. Dylan Hamilton, and 4. Shane Haynes.

Heat 3 – 1. John Cody, 2. Tyler Wolters, and 3. Tommy Lowery.

Slingshots

Heat 1 – 1. Abbey Cauley, 2. Kade Cartwright, 3. Kyndal Kimmons, and 4. Dakota Fox.

602 Sportsman Late Models

Heat 1 – 1. Dewayne Morris, 2. Osman Jones, 3. Dale Lucas, and 4. Brent Cartwright.

Heat 2 – 1. Colton Leyendecker, 2. Micha McCall, 3. Jason Messick, and 4. Tucker Byrd.

Open Wheel Modifieds

Heat 1 – 1. Ryan Fowler, 2. Greg Hopkins, 3. Tyler Allen, 4. Nathan Ingersoll, and 5. Blake Rausch.

Pure Stock

Heat 1 – 1. Huck Gibson, 2. Bailey Ellison, 3. Terry Mayhair, 4. Willie Peak, and 5. Frank Porter.

Heat 2 – 1. John Bryant, 2. TJ Grimes, 3. Jake Senterfitt, 4. Kurt Horne, and 5. David Feick.

Heat 3 – 1. Chandler Shaw, 2. Wyatt Parker, 3. Justin Adams, 4. Hunter Niemi, and 5. Chris Hayes.

Heat 4 – 1. Jason Jackson, 2. Steven Fretwell, 3. Jake Moore, and 4. Mallory Gibson.

August 31, 2019

Pure Stock

Heat 1 – 1. Chandler Shaw, 2. John Bryant, 3. Jacob Myers, 4. Kurt Horne, and 5. Bobby Hayes.

Heat 2 - 1. Huck Gibson, 2. Bailey Ellison, 3. Hunter Niemi, 4. Kevin Reitz, and 5. Adam Ellison.

Heat 3 – 1. Brandon Kilpatrick, 2. Mallory Gibson, and 3. Maddy Douglas.

Vintage

Heat 1 – 1. Chris Brown, 2. Robin Christensen, 3. Aleck Alford, 4. Bubba Fletcher, and 5. Ricky Haugen.

Stinger

Heat 1 – 1. Tony Southard, 2. Josh Douglas, 3. Desmend Mouton, and 4. Kellan Lewis.

Heat 2 – 1. Steven Hill, 2. Brandin Sidner, 3. Justin Baker, and 4. Michael McDougall.

Durrence Layne Street Stocks

Heat 1 – 1. Roger Pack, 2. Mike Lane, 3. Austin Moye, 4. Michael Porter, and 5. Joseph Nicholson.

Heat 2 – 1. Brian Hansford, 2. Dylan Hamilton, 3. Jim Jarvis, and 4. Tommy Lowery.