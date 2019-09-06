MILTON — The 2019 Santa Rosa County Fall Senior Expo and Health Fair will offer seniors in Santa Rosa, Escambia and Okaloosa counties free health screenings and information on specific health issues they face.

The event — scheduled from 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 12 at the Milton Community Center, 5629 Byrom St. — is hosted by the Retired Senior Volunteer Program and the city of Milton.

Besides the free West Florida Home Health screenings, the expo will also include health-related seminars. CVS will also provide flu shots, which are free with insurance.

There is still time for vendors to book a booth to hand out information, meet seniors face to face, or provide items that can assist seniors in their daily lives.

Contact RSVP associate Faye Henry, 850-983-5220, for more information.

RSVP is is a grant funded program for retired senior volunteers who live in Santa Rosa County.