The Santa Rosa Democratic Party will meet at 6 p.m. Sept. 18 at its new office, 6151 Dogwood Drive in Milton. Please note the change of day to Wednesday for this month only.

Big change starts locally. Join the fight. All interested parties are welcome.

For additional information, contact Matt Becker, chair, at 508-561-4971, or Patty Overly, secretary, at 850-723-0250.