Take a breath, relax, the runoff election in Apalachicola is now nearly a month away.

The Apalachicola city commission Thursday night unanimously approved on first reading an emergency ordinance that will move the upcoming runoff to Tuesday, Oct. 1, thereby allowing for both early voting and vote by mail.

After City Attorney Pat Floyd presented a summary of the proposed changes, Mayor Van Johnson offered a full-throated endorsement of the change, citing the work his mother had done on behalf of voting rights, as well as that of relatives of mayoral hopeful Valentina Webb, and commission hopeful Barry Hand, both of whom are on the upcoming ballot.

The original runoff date of Sept. 17 would not give Supervisor of Elections Heather Riley sufficient time to conduct early voting or voting by mail.

“It would disenfranchise a lot of folks. Our forefathers fought for that right,” said Johnson. “I think people should have a right to vote.”

In his report, Floyd noted that while there would be a clear benefit of enabling active duty military personnel, as well as the homebound elderly and disabled, a chance to vote in the runoff, changing the date could run the risk of having the outcome challenged in court by one of the four remaining candidates.

“There is the uncertainty created by it in respect for those candidates who have focused on a certain time frame,” he said. “It may subject the city to some liability for that. It could mean balancing the risk of causing a problem that may be another liability the city has to take on.”

Because all four candidates who made the runoff were in the audience - mayoral hopefuls Kevin Begos and Webb, as well as Seat #1 commission candidates Despina George and Hand - Floyd suggested “we have them tell us right now whether they’re going to object.”

None of them voiced any objection, clearly indicating none planned to sue the city if things didn’t turn out well for their candidacy.

The city commission plans to ratify the changes at a Sept. 10 special meeting, but as it stands now, absentee ballots could be requested to be sent out beginning Sept. 11 up until Sept. 21. The ballots would have to be returned to the city election office by 7 p.m. on the proposed Election Day, Tuesday, Oct. 1.

Election Day balloting would be held at the Fort Coombs Armory. Early voting would run from Saturday, Sept. 21 through Saturday, Sept. 28, with that voting taking place at the county elections office, 47 Avenue F.

Supervisor of Elections Heather Riley said she planned to have the printed ballots back in her office by Monday. Sept. 9, with Tuesday, Sept, 10 spent testing them for accuracy.

In Tuesday’s election, which saw an impressive 60.2 percent turnout, about two out of three voters who cast ballots did so before Election Day, so the change in the runoff date could have an effect on the final outcome.

Of the 1,075 registered voters within the city limits who cast ballots, 410 did so during the week-long early voting, or about 37 percent of the total turnout. Another 298, or about 28 percent, made their preferences known by voting by mail, often called absentee ballots.

Riley said that her office sent out six absentee ballots to military people stationed in this country, one to a military person stationed overseas, and six to civilians overseas. Four of these 13 ballots were returned.

In the mayor’s race, Begos, 61, secured more early votes, 180, to 160 for Webb. But Webb, 55, was the winner among absentee voters, as she received 147 votes to Begos’ 102. And on Election Day she drew 173 votes to Begos’ 145, for a final total of 480 votes, or 44.8 percent, to 427 votes, or 39.9 percent, for Begos,

Hersey, 38, who collected a total of 164 votes, or 15.3 percent of the votes cast for mayor, has announced her endorsement of Begos. She did not voice an endorsement in the city commisison race.

In the commission race, George, 62, was the clear winner in early voting, collecting 211 ballots to Hand’s 77. In absentee balloting it was closer, with George receiving 117 votes to Hand’s 101.

On Election Day. Hand, 51, took more votes, 150, than did George, who collected 138. She finished as top votegetter, with 467 votes, or 43.9 percent, to 328 votes, or 30.9 percent, for Hand.

Commission candidate Luis Ramon Valenzuela-Lopez, who collected 62 votes, or 5.8 percent, has announced his endorsement of Hand for the commission seat, and Webb for mayor.