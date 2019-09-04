All times CT
COLLEGE WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
7 p.m., Minnesota at Texas (FS1)
7 p.m., Stanford at Florida (SEC)
GOLF
7:30 p.m., World Long Drive Tour Golf: Men's and Women's Championship, Thackerville, Okla. (GLF)
MLB BASEBALL
6 p.m., Minnesota at Boston OR Chicago White Sox at Cleveland (MLB)
TENNIS
11 a.m. (U.S. Open: Men's and Women's Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y. (ESPN)
6 p.m., U.S. Open: Men's and Women's Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y. (ESPN)
WNBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m., Dallas at Connecticut (CBSSN)
TALK SHOWS
6 a.m., “The Blitz” with Martin Houston, (102.9 FM)
7 a.m., “Inside the Locker Room with Wimp and Barry,” (102.9 FM)
9 a.m., “The Gary Harris Show,” (102.9 FM)
11 a.m., “Southern Fried Sports” with Travis Reier, (102.9 FM)
Noon, “The Jay Barker Show,” (102.9 FM)
2 p.m., “The Game” with Ryan Fowler, (102.9 FM)
2 p.m., “The Paul Finebaum Show,” (SEC, 94.5 FM)