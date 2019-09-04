The 8,000-square-foot restaurant was built in 2013, is named after Chick-fil-A founder S. Truett Cathy. It is a Hawaiian-style restaurant with Polynesian decor, which was hand picked almost entirely by Mr. Cathy himself.

Fayetteville, GA - What do calamari, mahi mahi, fish tacos, sweet potato waffle fries and Chick-fil-A nuggets have in common?

They can all be enjoyed at a one-of-a-kind Mega Chick-fil-A called Truett’s Luau, a Hawaiian-themed Chick-fil-A sit down restaurant located in Fayetteville, Ga., about 22 miles south of Atlanta.

The 8,000-square-foot restaurant was built in 2013, is named after Chick-fil-A founder S. Truett Cathy. It is a Hawaiian-style restaurant with Polynesian decor, which was hand picked almost entirely by Mr. Cathy himself.

According to its website, Mr. Cathy’s vision was to bring Hawaii to Fayetteville. At 92 years old, he wanted his last project to be a special restaurant focused on having fun and celebrating life with family and friends.

Among all the numerous Polynesian dishes, you still can find all of your usual Chick-fil-A staples -- such as their original sandwich, chicken nuggets and waffle fries. You can see their full menu at truettsluau.chick-fil-a.com. If you are hoping to go on a Sunday, you're out of luck. Keeping with the tradition of all of the Chick-fil-A locations, this property is closed.

Truett's Luau is located at 600 W Lanier Ave W Ste 103, Fayetteville, GA 30214. (770) 461-5828