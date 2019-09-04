Hurricane Dorian is shaving Florida's coastline with hurricane-force wind gusts as it continues its trek north at 8 mph.

As of the 8 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Dorian was a Category 2 hurricane with 105 mph sustained winds.

It was located 95 miles east of Daytona Beach and traveling north-northwest at 8 mph.

Dorian is expected to continue on a northwesterly path. It was 135 east-southeast of Jacksonville.

The forecast track changed little if any overnight with the 5-day cone still hugging Florida’s coast, skipping Georgia, and then continuing to hug the coast north to Nova Scotia.

South Carolina, North Carolina and a small chunk of southeast Virginia remain in the forecast cone, but the center is still expected to stay offshore.

With hurricane-force winds that extend out from the center 60 miles and a tropical-storm reach of up to 175 miles, the U.S. coast will feel the effects of Dorian even if the center of the cone stays offshore.

A buoy east of Port Canaveral measured an 81 mph wind gust early this morning, with sustained winds of 60 mph.

5 AM DORIAN UPDATE: Dorian is staying on track. It's currently about 90 miles east of Daytona Beach and moving north-northwest. Tropical-storm-force winds are lashing the coast but so far the hurricane-force winds are still offshore.https://t.co/SnLrgisGH1 pic.twitter.com/Fz8lVmG9Dy

— Daytona Beach News-Journal (@dbnewsjournal) September 4, 2019 Melbourne International Airport had gusts to 44 mph overnight with sustained winds of 30 mph.

A gauge at NASA’s shuttle landing facility in Titusville had gusts to 46 mph with sustained winds of 30 this morning.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic basin, tropical storms Fernand and Gabrielle have formed. Fernand is moving toward Mexico.

Gabrielle, which is 680 miles west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands is not expected to effect land. Its track takes it out into the Central Atlantic.