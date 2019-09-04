SANTA ROSA —An Alabama man was killed after he flipped his vehicle on Interstate 10 near Holt.

The accident occurred around 3:45 p.m. on Friday near mile marker 39, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

John Scott Hobson, 55, of Spanish Fort, Alabama, was driving west on Interstate 10 when his Nissan Titan traveled off the road onto the shoulder. Hobson overcorrected the car causing his vehicle to travel across the westbound lanes before overturning in the median, the report said.

The vehicle continued to flip while crossing into oncoming traffic that was traveling east before coming to rest on the shoulder.

During the crash, the vehicle lost a wheel which struck a Toyota Camry driven by John Bouchard, 68, of Eufala, Alabama.

Bouchard and a passenger were uninjured in the accident.

Hobson was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital where he later died from his injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.