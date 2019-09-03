Hasaan Muhammad was sentenced on Sept. 3, 2019 by Judge Kelvin Wells to 15 years in prison with the Florida Department of Corrections for Aggravated Battery with Great Bodily Harm.

DeFUNIAK SPRINGS — A man will spend 15 years in prison after he pushed another man down a flight of stairs before the man died later from a traumatic brain injury.

According to a press release from the State Attorney's Office, Hasaan Muhammad was sentenced Tuesday by Walton County Circuit Judge Kelvin Wells for aggravated battery with great bodily harm.

Muhammad had pleaded no contest to the charge June 20.

The incident occurred Dec. 21, 2018, at a house on Juniper Avenue several miles west of DeFuniak Springs, the news release said.

The victim, Charles Dewey Rycroft Jr., traveled to the home to confront some family members, and a fight broke out on the porch.

Muhammad was involved in the confrontation. Rycroft was told to leave the property by his family and turned around to do so. While he was about to walk down the steps of the porch, Muhammad shoved him in the back.

Rycroft fell off the porch and hit his head on the ground. He died later from a brain injury.