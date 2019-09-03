The eye of Hurricane Dorian is beginning to move northwestward as it continues to pound the Bahamas.

As of the 7 a.m. CST report from the National Hurricane Center in Miami, Dorian is 110 miles east northeast of West Palm Beach.

Maximum sustained winds are at 120 mph and the storm is still crawling across the Atlantic Ocean at 1 mph. The minimum central pressure is 952 mb.

Dorian is a Category 3 storm, only an improvement considering the comparison to its former muscle-bound Cat 5 self that topped out with 185-mph winds and 220-mph gusts.

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for...

* Lantana FL to Savannah River

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for...

* North of Deerfield Beach FL to south of Lantana FL

* Savannah River to South Santee River SC

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for...

* Grand Bahama and the Abacos Islands in the northwestern Bahamas

* Jupiter Inlet FL to Ponte Vedra Beach FL

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for...

* North of Deerfield Beach FL to Jupiter Inlet FL

* North of Ponte Vedra Beach FL to South Santee River SC

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...

* North of Deerfield Beach FL to Jupiter Inlet FL

* North of Ponte Vedra Beach FL to Altamaha Sound GA

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for...

* North of Golden Beach FL to Deerfield Beach FL

* Lake Okeechobee