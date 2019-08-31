Here is a list of scheduled faith-based services and events. Send church announcements to faith@srpressgazette.com at least two weeks in advance.

Baha'is of Santa Rosa County to host community picnic

NAVARRE — The Baha'is of Santa Rosa County will have a Unity in Community picnic.

Open to the public, the event is 3 p.m. Aug. 31 at the Navarre Park pavilion, 8513 Navarre Parkway. Food, fun and fellowship will be offered in the form of hamburgers, hot dogs and more. Activities include rock painting, dancing, and hip hop music. Bring friends and family.

Contact daffraneeze@gmail.com or call 850-623-5315 for details.

First United Methodist of Pace sets schedule

PACE — First United Methodist Church of Pace, 4540 Chumuckla Highway, Pace, will have these activities for its members:

• 11 a.m. Aug. 31, Megan’s Love picnic with the homeless, in the church kitchen.

• Sept. 1 Sunday services, 9 a.m. Sunday School for all ages. A nursery is provided. 9:45 a.m. coffee and doughnuts; and 10 a.m. worship service. Communion will be served.

• The church office will be closed Sept. 2 for the Labor Day holiday.

• Sept. 3 events, 10 a.m. staff meeting; 6 p.m. Praise Band practice; and 6:30 p.m. Emmaus Group meeting and potluck in the gym.

• 6 p.m. Sept. 4, chancel choir practice.

• 1 p.m. Sept. 5, Christian Faith & Hope women's group meeting.

• 11 a.m. Sept. 7, Megan’s Love picnic with the homeless in the church kitchen.

• Sept. 8 services, 9 a.m. Sunday School for all ages; 9:45 a.m. coffee and doughnuts; 10:10 worship service.

• 4:30 p.m. Sept. 9, Stephen Ministry.

• 6 p.m. Sept. 10, Praise Band practice.

• Sept. 11 events, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday night supper, and 6:20 p.m., fall program Bible studies for all ages.

Call 850-994-5608 for details.

First Church presents Christian sermon series

MILTON — First Church Milton will present Christian to the Core, a fall series of sermons, based on Psalms 1:3.

The series begins 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sept. 8 at 6830 Berryhill Road, Milton. It includes weekly "Core Reflections" conversations to cultivate a relationship with Christ. For more information visit firstchurchmilton.org.

Pine Level schedules homecoming Sept. 21



JAY — Pine Level Baptist Church will have its annual homecoming celebration 10 a.m. Sept. 21 at 3300 Pine Level Church Road, Jay, with a special hour of music and fellowship. At 11 a.m., guest speakers Gaylon and Becky Calloway will minister. Lunch will follow.

RECURRING

FIRST CHURCH MILTON: Traditional worship services are at 8:30 and 11 a.m. with a 9:30 a.m. fellowship, followed by classes for all ages at 9:45 a.m. at 6830 Berryhill Road, Milton. The sermons of the Rev. Steve Warren are based on prayer and the foundation of the Bible, God’s Holy Word. First Church is a small congregation with a “big heart." For more information visit: firstchurchmilton.org.

BAGDAD UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: The Sept. 1 service at Bagdad UMC includes Holy Communion, and the message is "I Am That I Am.” Contemporary worship is 8:30 a.m. Sundays in the fellowship hall, and a traditional service is 10 a.m. Sundays in the sanctuary at 4540 Forsyth St., Bagdad. The Rev. Robert Warren presents a well-studied, heartfelt message from the Holy Bible. Call 850-626-1948.

FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH OF MILTON: Worship services are 9 a.m. Sundays, followed by a coffee social at 10 a.m. and Sunday school at 10:30 a.m. at 5203 Elmira St., Milton. FPC Milton's Open Hearts Ministry, a Bible study group for adults with special needs, meets 6 p.m. Mondays.

DESTINY BIBLE CHURCH: Worship service is 10 a.m. Sundays. Wednesday’s Reflect, Share, Study is 7 p.m. at 4867 W. Spencer Field Road, Pace.

PLEASANT GROVE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH: Events include 10 a.m. Sunday school, 11 a.m. worship service, 6 p.m. men’s and women’s studies and 7 p.m. worship service. Wednesday night Building Tomorrow’s Church meetings are at 7 p.m. The church is at 11130 Highway 87 N., Milton.

MILTON FIRST ASSEMBLY OF GOD: Worship 10:30 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Wednesdays at 6163 Dogwood Drive, Milton. The food pantry is open on the first and third Tuesday of each month 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. and the clothes closet is open the first Friday of each month from 9 to 10 a.m. in the gym unless otherwise specified. However, the clothes closet is closed in January. Details: 623-2854.

THE WAY, A UNITED METHODIST CONGREGATION: 10 a.m. Sunday worship; 5:30 p.m. Wednesday dinner and Bible study at 4701 School Lane, Pace.