Sometimes as Christians we tend to stray away from conflict. We tell ourselves that, “God’s got this,” and “I’ll pray about this situation,” and “God will handle it.”

It’s not that we’re scared, but as children of God, we practice love. We are even taught that love is the answer to everything, and I still believe this.

Ephesians 6:10-17 says, "Be strong in the Lord and in the strength of his might. Put on the whole armor of God, that you may be able to stand against the schemes of the devil.

In the past, I would feel compelled to argue my point, and as a guy with a law degree, I have been educated in persuasion, so I am constantly balancing my educational knowledge that has become second nature to my Godly life, and it couldn’t be more clear.

God didn’t create us to be doormats for people to walk on. Many times, at the workplace, employees are put into situations where they are forced to simply keep their mouths shut in order to keep their jobs. If people are dependent on that job to pay their bills, they will tolerate behavior that’s discriminatory, or simply morally wrong.

The problem with this is that the longer we “tolerate,” the more likely the discriminatory actions or words will become normal. Worse than that, the employees start to be brainwashed into thinking the discrimination is the correct way of dealing with the issue.

The devil is out there. He’s going to be your seemingly kind sales manager. He could be the bartender at the local hangout.

We must put on our Godly armor God talks about and attack the enemies, not by violence, but with our words. If we use our words and report the discrimination and racism to the officials, and any authority we can get to listen, we’ll stop them in their tracks.

Rick Stanfield is a syndicated columnist, motivational speaker and author. His latest book is “I Can and I Will.” For more information, visit his website at www.rickstanfield.com.