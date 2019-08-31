Florida residents have experienced hurricanes along the coastline and felt the aftermath of passing storms. How do birds deal with these powerful storms? New technology is providing some interesting insights into interactions between storms and birds.

Come find out what the actual impacts to birds are from hurricanes at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 5 in room 308/309 of the Student Services Building 400 at the Northwest Florida State College's Niceville campus.

Caroline Stahala, Ph.D, will present Birds and Hurricanes. Admission is free and open to the public. Contact Dave Clausen at 907-321-3701 for more information or visit choctawhatcheeaudubon.org or Facebook page at Choctawhatchee Audubon.

The Choctawhatchee Audubon Society is also hosting a bird walk next month.

Look for ducks, waders, hawks and migrants during a Saturday morning bird walk to the Wright Landfill and the Okaloosa Holding Ponds Sept. 14 with leader Malcolm Swan. Meet at 8:15 a.m. at Pepitos Restaurant, 1313 Lewis Turner Blvd. in Fort Walton Beach. Wear long pants, sturdy closed-toe shoes, and hat. Bring a camera and/or binoculars. Call 210-452-4899.