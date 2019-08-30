MILTON — Santa Rosa County unveiled its new entrance sign for Naval Air Station Whiting Field earlier this month. The stucco monument was funded by Santa Rosa County's defense reserve fund.

The sign is located at Highway 87 North and Langley Street just as motorists turn into the long entrance-way to the main gate of the base.

“NAS Whiting Field is where the future of naval aviation begins,” said District 3 Commissioner Don Salter. “Their mission is to produce the military’s best-trained aviation warfighter. This monument represents Santa Rosa County’s continued support for our military throughout our country.”