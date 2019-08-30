MILTON — To promote economic development education, Shannon Ogletree, Santa Rosa Economic Development Office director, will share a series of weekly educational posts on Facebook and LinkedIn starting the first week in September.

The 13-week series is designed to raise awareness of why and how economic development is done in Santa Rosa County.



"We are often asked about what economic development does,” Ogletree said. "In this series, we will explain the life cycle of a lead and how we nurture it to become a full-fledged project that results in new jobs and wealth for Santa Rosa County. We will address topics such as workforce development, what site selectors look for in a community and the role that incentives have in the decision making process."

Like the economic development office page on Facebook and follow it on LinkedIn to see the weekly updates.

Visit www.santarosaedo.com or call 850-623-0174 for more information.