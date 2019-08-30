Two new laws impacting Alabama’s drivers take effect on Sunday, right in time for the Labor Day holiday (generally the last gasp of summer trips to the beach).

We’ve previously addressed and supported them. We’ll offer a reminder to help make things easier for folks on a busy weekend.

First, all passengers in vehicles, adults and children, must now wear seatbelts. Previously, only those in the front seat and children in the backseat not already required, by weight and/or age, to ride in car seats or booster had to buckle up.

It remains a secondary infraction — an officer, deputy or trooper can’t stop you solely because someone isn’t wearing a seatbelt, but you can get popped for that if you’re pulled over for something else.

We know there always will be holdouts who think it’s not the government’s business to “play nanny” and keep them safe or infringe on their right to willingly risk the consequences of their actions.

We’ll simply point out these two offerings from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: (a.) Seat belt usage reduces the risk of death by 45% and serious injury by 50% for drivers and front-seat passengers; (b.) those not wearing seatbelts are 30 times more likely to be ejected from a vehicle, something that’s fatal an average of 3 out of 4 times.

We’ll add this offering from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration — motor vehicle accidents drain this country’s economy by nearly $900 billion a year.

The consequences aren’t just yours. Buckle up (like 92.9% of Alabamians did in 2017, according to the NHTSA).

Second, Alabama drivers now can ride in the left lane on an interstate for just 1.5 miles without passing anyone, before they risk getting a ticket. (There will be a 60-day grace period where warnings rather than citations will be issued.)

The idea is to prevent incidents of road rage caused when cars poke along in the left lane and faster drivers stack up behind them, impeding the traffic flow.

We’re fully aware (we imagine law enforcement and the bill’s author and backers are as well) that some drivers will use this law to exceed posted speed limits. We hope it doesn’t get out of hand; we just think enforcement should be left to people with sirens and badges, and not drivers stubbornly and unsafely trying to make a point or impose their will on everyone else.

We also acknowledge the arguments that traveling in the left lane ensures a smoother ride, and the conspiracy theories that this simply is a revenue raiser for government and front-end shops given the state of a lot of interstate right lanes. (Perhaps some funding from the gasoline tax increase that also takes effect Sunday could be directed there.)

The fact is, the notion that the left lane should be reserved for passing isn’t new. The Uniform Vehicle Code specifically states that any car traveling “below the normal speed of traffic” — there’s no mention of speed limits — should stay in the right lane.

Safe driving requires some give and take, and this is one of those situations. If someone’s traveling faster than you, stay right and let ‘em go. This isn’t Talladega and you’re not going to get a trophy or cash for keeping them behind you.