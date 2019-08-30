Krystan Cornett didn't like what she saw when she looked at a photo of herself, so she decided to lose weight. She set a goal to lose 100 pounds. A year later, she hit her goal.

DESTIN — A year ago, Krystan Cornett looked at professional photos she had done but didn’t recognize the woman in them.

“It triggered something within me,” Cornett said. “I just thought ‘Wow! I look big' then I decided I couldn’t continue like that.”

Cornett realized that the perception she had of herself was different than the reality in front of her. In August 2018, she decided it was time to take action, so she set a goal to lose 100 pounds.

She began to exercise and use a keto diet, monitoring the amount of carbs she ate each day. In the beginning, she would eat only 90 carbs and slowly worked her way down to 20-30 carbs a day. Instead of three main meals, she ate six small meals a day.

Cornett substituted healthier options in her diet. For example, instead of coffee creamer, she would use skinny, or sugar-free, syrups. She also began drinking more water – half of her body weight to be exact.

“It was really hard at first,” Cornett said. “Once you get past the initial ‘I’m hungry, I need to eat everything’ stage, then you’re good.”

On Monday, Cornett stepped on the scale on the one-year anniversary of beginning her journey. She couldn’t believe what she saw: 155. She had hit her goal and lost 110 pounds in a year.

“I was completely shocked,” Cornett said. “I started jumping up and down. When I jumped on the scale, the batteries popped out. It was an amazing feeling.”

Cornett said she will still stick to her plans because she wants to lose a little bit more weight and start toning and building muscle.

The journey hasn’t always been easy, but she has learned a lot along the way that she wants to share with others.

“We live in a society where we want instant results, and you just can’t,” Cornett said. “You have to keep your mind on the target. If you cheat, don’t beat yourself up. Just start over again.”