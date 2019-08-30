MILTON — At its July meeting, the Santa Rosa Democratic Party elected Matt Becker as chair and Democratic State Committee man; Taylor Smith as vice chair; and Sandra Smith as Democratic State Committee woman.

The changes come as the previous chair and vice chair relocated outside the state. In addition, as of July 1, the Democratic Party office was relocated to 6151 Dogwood Drive, Milton.

With the election of new leadership, the party looks forward to continuing in its efforts to register voters in Santa Rosa County, provide voter education opportunities, and support the election of Democratic candidates. The party will also increase its partnerships with other Democratic organizations across the panhandle in anticipation of the upcoming 2020 elections.

It will establish open staffed office hours in 2020 to provide community members increased opportunities to volunteer and/or seek information regarding candidates and issues.

The Santa Rosa Democratic Party meets at 6 p.m. on the third Thursdays of the month at the Dogwood Drive office. Interested parties are invited to attend.

Contact Matt Becker, 508-561-4971, or Secretary Patty Overly, 850-723-0250, for more information.