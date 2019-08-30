Adults who have been diagnosed with cancer and those who are cancer survivors are encouraged to register now for an upcoming Sacred Heart Health System program that offers support, encouragement and renewal. All adult cancer patients are encouraged to participate, even if they are not seeing a Sacred Heart physician.

Camp Bluebird, a retreat experience for people coping with cancer, is scheduled from Oct. 9 to 11 at Sacred Heart’s Miracle Camp, and registration for this camp is underway. Located on Beulah Road in Escambia County, the Miracle Camp complex is nestled in a 40-acre nature preserve and includes dorms, a dining hall, activities center and nature trails. Camp Bluebird activities include arts and crafts, pampering, education, optional sharing sessions, entertainment and more.

For more information, visit www.campbluebirdfl.com or call Tim Gilbert, camp director, at 698-2202.