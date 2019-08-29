LOCAL MUSIC

FRIDAY

Ken McGuire: pianist, 6 p.m., no cover, The Side By Side restaurant, 2410 University Blvd. 561-5500. www.thesidebysiderestaurant.com.

MissUsed: 10 p.m., Rhythm & Brews. www.rhythmnbrews.com.

SATURDAY

The Ninth Annual Johnny Shines Blues Festival: 9 a.m.-10 p.m., $10 in advance, $15 at the door, Leroy McAbee Activity Center, 3801 Loop Road. Contests, games, face-painting for kids, food trucks and other vendors, and music by the Alabama Blues Project, Drum Nation, Country Gold, Earl "Guitar" Williams, Kent DuChaine, Carroline Shines and Impulse Band, and Little Jimmy Reed 9:15. 562-3235.

Ken McGuire: pianist, 6 p.m., no cover, The Side By Side restaurant, 2410 University Blvd. 561-5500. www.thesidebysiderestaurant.com.

Drew Ellis: 10 p.m., Rhythm & Brews. www.rhythmnbrews.com.

SUNDAY

New Orleans jazz brunch: Brunch served at 11 a.m., with music by the Voodoo Saints beginning at noon, 301 Bistro, Bar, and Beer Garden, 301 Greensboro Ave. 764-1395. www.301bistro.com.

Ken McGuire: Pianist playing beginning at 12:30 p.m., brunch served beginning at 11, The Side By Side Restaurant.

Acoustic open mic: 6 p.m., no cover, 21 and older, Druid City Brewing Co., 607 14th St. www.druidcitybrewing.com.

LOCAL EVENTS

SUNDAY AND WEDNESDAY

“Lord of the Rings -- The Fellowship of the Ring" (2001): Flashback Cinema series, Hollywood 16, 4250 Old Greensboro Road. Flashback Cinema films play at 2 and 7 p.m. Sundays and Wednesdays. Matinee prices $10 general, $9 seniors and children; evening shows $12 general, $9 seniors and children. Upcoming Flashback films include "Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers" (2002), Sept. 8 and 11; "Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King" (2003), Sept. 15 and 18; "The Maltese Falcon" (1941), Sept. 22 and 25; and "Breakfast at Tiffany's" (1961), Sept. 29 and Oct. 2. www.flashbackcinema.net/schedule.

WEDNESDAY

DCBC Fifth Anniversary BrewHaHa: 8-10 p.m., free, Druid City Brewing Co., 607 14th St., Parkview Plaza. Hosted by Stand-Up Tuscaloosa, and featuring comedian Kenny DeForest. DeForest was named one of Comedy Central's "Comedians to Watch" in 2015, and has since performed on shows hosted by Seth Myers and James Corden, on TruTV's "Friends of the People," and HBO's "Crashing." His album "B.A.D. Dreams" debuted at No. 1 on iTunes in 2017. Leading up to the headliner will be Scott Eason, Paige McBride, Jackson Crutchfield, RJ Marchand, Louis Lartigue, Austin Price, and making his BrewHaHa debut, Grant Adcock.

REGIONAL MUSIC

THURSDAY

The Revivalists, Great Peacock: 7:30 p.m., $45, Avondale Brewing Co., 201 41st St. S., Birmingham. www.avondalebrewing.com.

Broseidon, Skippo, DJ Fine$$e: 10 p.m., $12, Zydeco, 2001 15th Ave. S., Birmingham. 933-1032. www.zydecobirmingham.com.

Steady Flow: 10 p.m., $10, 21 and up, The Nick. 2514 10th Ave. S., Birmingham. www.thenickrocks.com.

FRIDAY

Valerie June, Mick Flannery: 8:30 p.m., $22, Saturn, 200 41st St. S, Birmingham. 703-9545. www.saturnbirmingham.com.

Ryan Tharpe, Jupiter Missile, Billiards: 10 p.m., $10, 21 and up, The Nick.

Charlie Wilson, El DeBarge: 8 p.m., Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park in Atlanta. Tickets $45 and up, through Ticketmaster. www.livenation.com.

SATURDAY

Caleb Lee Hutchinson, Esther Rose: 9 p.m., $12, Saturn.

The Ladies Of (featuring James Hall), The Aurophos, Soul Desert: 10 p.m., $10, 21 and up, The Nick.

SUNDAY

Demun Jones, Long Cut: 8 p.m., $12, Zydeco, 2001 15th Ave. S., Birmingham. 933-1032. www.zydecobirmingham.com.

Grivo, Faux Deep: 8 p.m., no cover, Saturn.

In The Whale, Bleaker, Mother's Keeper, Brothers Husbands: 9 p.m., $6, The Nick.

TUESDAY

Cathedral Bells, BodyHeat, Osla: 11 p.m., $6, The Nick.

WEDNESDAY

Backstreet Boys: 8 p.m., BJCC Arena, Birmingham. Tickets $39 and up, through Ticketmaster. www.bjcc.org.

The Band Camino, Valley: 8 p.m., $20 and up, Iron City, 513 22nd St. S., Birmingham. wwwironcitybham.com.

Mark Knopfler: 8 p.m., Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park in Atlanta. Tickets $82 and up, through Ticketmaster. www.livenation.com.

REGIONAL EVENTS

NOW-JAN. 26, 2020

"Barbie — Dreaming of a Female Future": Walk-through interactive Barbie Dreamhouse, Arrington Gallery at the Birmingham Museum of Art, 2000 Rev. Abraham Woods, Jr. Blvd., examining six decades of the iconic doll's impact and influence. The BMA operates 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, noon-5 p.m. Sundays; closed Mondays and major holidays. 254-2565. www.artsbma.org.

SATURDAY

The No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide plays the Duke Blue Devils: 2:30 p.m. kickoff, Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Televised by ABC.

SUNDAY

The 85 South Comedy Show: 8 p.m., Alabama Theatre, 1817 Third Ave. N., Birmingham. Tickets $195 and up, through Ticketmaster. 252-2262. www.alabamatheatre.com.

MONDAY

28th Annual Labor Day Celebration and Moon Pie Eatin’ Contest: 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Tannehill Ironworks Historical State Park, Bessemer. Admission $45 general, $4 seniors (62 and up), $3 children (6-11), free for 5 and under. 477-5711. www.tannehill.org/events.html

UPCOMING EVENTS

SEPT. 6: Hootie and the Blowfish, 7:30 p.m., Oak Mountain Amphitheatre, 1000 Amphitheater Road, Pelham. Tickets $91 and up through Ticketmaster. www.theoakmountainamphitheater.com.

SEPT. 24: Daryl Hall and John Oates, 7:30 p.m., Oak Mountain Amphitheatre, 1000 Amphitheater Road, Pelham. Tickets $20 and up through Ticketmaster. www.theoakmountainamphitheater.com.

SEPT. 26: Jamey Johnson, Cody Jinks, 7 p.m., Oak Mountain Amphitheatre, 1000 Amphitheater Road, Pelham. Tickets $98 and up through Ticketmaster. www.theoakmountainamphitheater.com.

OCT. 25: The Avett Brothers, 7:30 p.m., Oak Mountain Amphitheatre, 1000 Amphitheater Road, Pelham. Tickets $88 and up through Ticketmaster. www.theoakmountainamphitheater.com.