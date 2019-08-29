MONTGOMERY — The election for Montgomery mayor is headed to a runoff.

News outlets report that Probate Judge Steven Reed and businessman David Woods will face each other in an October runoff. The two were the top finishers in a crowded field in Tuesday's election.

Reed is the probate judge of Montgomery County. Woods is a businessman and owns WCOV-TV.

Reed received about 42 percent and Woods received 24 percent.

A runoff is required because no single candidate garnered more than 50 percent of the vote Tuesday night.

The winner of the runoff will replace current Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange. Strange did not seek reelection.

If Reed is elected, he will be the city's first African-American mayor.

The runoff is Oct. 8.