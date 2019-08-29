For a hurricane, chances that your power may go out are likely. Stay prepared by saving your cell phone battery.

It’s no secret that people love their cellphones, but Floridians might need to put them down or follow these tricks to make their batteries last past Hurricane Dorian.

Here’s what you can do before the storm:

Buy a portable charger: These little devices are great to have and can charge your phone a few times after losing power.Purchase a car charger: If you’ve exhausted all your options, you can always sit in your car and charge your phone.Fully charge your laptop: Instead of using your laptop during the storm, leave it completely charged and off. If you lose power you can plug your phone into it.Keep your phone plugged into the wall socket.

Here’s what you can do if you lose power during the storm:

Don’t use live wallpapers. They drain your battery.Disable power-hungry services including Bluetooth, GPS and Wi-Fi.Turn off push notifications.Delete any unused apps and widgets.Enable “power saver” or “airplane” mode.Disable auto-update on your apps.Turn off and restart your phone to kill any open apps.Turn down the screen brightness.Send text messages instead of making phone calls.Don’t use your phone unless you have to.

