Tuscany Italian Bistro announced this week they would continue their support with their in-kind donations equaling $70,000 since 2012. For seven years, restaurant owners Guglielmo “Gug” and Michelle Ianni have donated their restaurant to host the “after golf dinners” following play at the annual Sugar Sands Charity Golf Classic benefiting Children in Crisis. One hundred percent of the funds raised were used to give a home to local foster children.

The tournaments were held at Kelly Plantation and golfers from all around the Panhandle came to enjoy the event. The tournaments culminated with the golfers and supporters enjoying an Italian family-style dinner hosted by Tuscany Italian Bistro in Destin. The next Golf Classic will be held on Columbus Day, Oct.14.

“We opened the Children’s Neighborhood in 2008 and since then we’ve given a home to over 900 children and kept all of the brother and sister sibling groups together," said Ken Hair, CIC president/CEO. "That works out to over 110,000 days and nights of a home for an at-risk foster child. We must find the funds to continue to keep the Neighborhood open and sustain operations. Tuscany and our annual golf tournament help with that important challenge.”