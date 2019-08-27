The Destin Library hosts an evening of smash-powered madness from 5-9 p.m. Sept. 10. Registration is now open for the "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate" tournament, a free event for kids 12 and up and all skill levels are welcome.

To register, go to the city of Destin website, www.cityofdestin.com, click on the Library page under the Services tab and then select Teen Services from the menu. Controllers will be provided and play will be bracketed by skill level if there are enough competitors. There’s a $25 grand prize to the winner.

If any participants have unique needs, please contact the library at least a week prior to the tournament so accommodations can be made. Additional gaming consoles, including the Oculus Rift VR headset, will be available for fun between rounds. Call 837-8572 if you have any questions.