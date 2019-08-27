Nothing but a tax

As you may or may not know, our elected city council is considering passing a very large fire fee this week. This fee is nothing more than a tax on every citizen and business in this city.

This fee will show up on every residential water bill. Every month you will pay some of this fee. For those who own commercial property, you will be getting assessed a per-foot amount. This will of course be passed on to the consumer as prices for everyday outings increase.

Your haircuts will go up. Your meals out will go up. Basically you will now be paying this fee/tax not only in your home but every time you spend money at an establishment in Fort Walton Beach.

Why would a city council pass a fee like this? Because they can not stay within the allotted budget.

The city already charges over a 5-mill rate on every property owner. Do you think they will drop this once this fire fee/tax is approved? Only if you are living in La La Land.

Ask yourself what will happen next if we allow them to pass this fee? Next there will be a police fee, a sanitation fee, a parks and rec fee, and on and on. This fee is a tax on the citizens and businesses of FWB because we have a city manager and council who cannot be fiscally responsible.

While the mayor wrote a column to promote and convince the citizens of Fort Walton Beach that this is a good thing with many benefits, I have only seen one other person state what this fee really is and they were limited to just a few words.

As voters we need to hold our elected officials accountable for their proposed budget, not allow them to reach out and grab more money from FWB citizens by calling it a fee. This is not a fee, it is another tax.

If this fee passes, we need to remember who voted for approval come election time.

Scott Royal, Fort Walton Beach

