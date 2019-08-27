JAY — A park in northern Santa Rosa County is getting a much-needed makeover.

Fidelis Park, located at 13774 Highway 87 N in Jay, closed for improvements Aug. 22 and will be closed through February 2020 as the park undergoes construction and renovations.

Improvements include construction of a new restroom, picnic shelters and a playground as well as renovations to the existing basketball court, baseball field and tennis courts. The project will also include accessibility improvements to walkways, access points and the parking lot.

The school building will not be impacted by this project, and the cafeteria will only be open for currently planned events. Additional reservations will not be accepted.

"After hearing ideas from residents, we are excited to begin reviving Fidelis Park," said Board of County Commissioners Vice Chairman Don Salter, District 3. "With all the improvements, current and future residents of northern Santa Rosa County will soon have a beautiful park to use for recreation and sports."

Funding comes from the Land and Water Conservation Fund grant, District 3 recreation reserves and the local option sales tax.

Visit www.santarosa.fl.gov/capitalprojects for more information on LOST projects.