More than 30 special athletes, along with their families and volunteers, took to the Gulf of Mexico at Navarre Beach on Saturday morning for the SURF County Games, which includes Ben’s 6th Annual Beach Bash & Autism Surfs.

Okaloosa County has four surfers advancing: Benjamin Snyder, Chase Sparks, Ian Cook and Jacob Nehus.

Members of the military and the Northwest Florida State College softball team gave their time as support staff in and out of the water.