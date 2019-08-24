CRESTVIEW — Well, one thing is for sure. Crestview’s touchdown celebrations are already in midseason form.

Chris Johns’ high step was immaculate. Taylor Scarbrough’s staredown could strike fear into the most battle-tested defender. And only 5-foot-7, Marquis McCoy soared into the air for his chest bumps.

Suffice it to say, there was a lot to celebrate after a 53-20 season-opening victory against Vernon on Friday night at Jack Foster Stadium, the Bulldogs looking every bit the part of a team coming off a Final Four run in 2018.

Behind two touchdowns each from Scarbrough and Rawson Mack, Crestview (1-0) opened the night with 27 unanswered points and led 34-14 at the half. Outside of a 69-yard K’wan Powell touchdown run and a oddball special teams play that kept a drive alive late in the second quarter, the Yellow Jackets (0-1), coming off an 8-3 record and a 1A playoff appearance, had no answer.

“They were outmatched and we won the line of scrimmage battle, and we should,” Crestview coach Tim Hatten said. “We should be competitive enough to win that battle most every game we play.”

STAT OF THE NIGHT



Crestview had nine drives Friday. They scored touchdowns on eight of them. How’s that for a stat?

OFFENSIVE MVP

It has to be Marquis McCoy. The electric junior scored in every possible way on offense Friday night.

First came the passing touchdown, McCoy deking around in the backfield before lofting a 14-yard scoring pass to a leaping Rawson Mack in the end zone for a 27-0 lead just 2 1/2 minutes into the second quarter.

Then came the receiving touchdown. Lined up in the slot, McCoy seemed to glide past Vernon’s Marques Randolph and under quarterback Chase Moulton’s pass on a short out route for a 6-yard score that put the Dawgs up by 26 on their first drive of the second half.

Finally came the rushing touchdown. After Vernon punted for all of 5 yards on the ensuing drive, McCoy scrambled 21 yards up the gut two plays later for a 46-14 lead with 3:58 left in the third.

“I just let the game come to me,” said McCoy, who also grabbed an interception in the fourth quarter. “As you could see, I didn’t score in the first quarter. I just let the game come to me. I didn’t rush anything.”

Said Hatten, “He can do anything. He’s that guy. We’re gonna make sure that we keep moving him around. He’s a dynamic player, and we’re gonna take advantage of what he’s got to offer.”

DEFENSIVE MVP

Hot off a Dandy Dozen selection, senior linebacker Chris Johns had himself a Senior Night to remember. In addition to his high-stepping touchdown late in the second quarter, Johns was in on several plays the resulted in negative yards, including Vernon’s first offensive snap.

Johns and senior Ricky Buggs burst around the edge to meet running back K’Wan Powell, who holds an offer from Florida State, in the backfield for a 3-yard loss that set the tone for the rest of the night.

“It was good,” Chris Johns said. “I’ve been playing with these boys since we was 7. We came out to the field and played. It just felt like how it was in the beginning when we was playing CAYA, little league, growing up with each other.”

QUOTABLE

“It felt weird, man. It’s different being a senior. I’ve always come out here thinking, ‘I’ve always got an extra year’ and now I don’t. This is my last season with my guys, with my bros, who I’ve been playing with forever, and I’m gonna cherish every moment we’ve got together, man. We’re gonna ride this thing as long as we can.” – Senior offensive lineman Cade Kootsouradis on Senior Night festivities

UP NEXT

Crestview heads to Escambia to take on the Gators, who are coming off a 34-13 victory against West Florida in Thursday night’s opener. Gator quarterback AV Smith scored four touchdowns in the win, leading Escambia to 27 unanswered points to start the second half.

The Bulldogs haven’t seen the Gators since the 2017 Region 1-6A semifinals, Crestview topping Escambia 44-34 behind 289 passing yards and three total touchdowns from then-quarterback Rod Bouchard.

“We’re gonna look at them personnel-wise to see where we think we’ve got an advantage or something we can exploit, and they’re gonna do the same thing to us,” Hatten said.

NOTES

- Crestview’s season opener doubled as Senior Night for the Bulldogs, who had each of their past two Senior Nights postponed when opponents opted out of late-season contests. Hatten said he wanted make sure his guys go their moment.

- Crestview has not lost a season opener since 2014. In the five games since, the Bulldogs have outscored opponents 275-42 in their openers.

- Bulldog fans were treated to a rare rule tonight. Late in the second quarter, Vernon’s punter booted a low, line drive right at the line of scrimmage where it deflected off the Crestview defense. By rule, the ball was live, and Powell fell on top of it for a new set of downs at his own 49.

Make it two TDs for Taylor Scarbrough. Dawgs up 13-0 with 3:28 left 1Qpic.twitter.com/BmphhWBQFg

— Sam Grubenhoff (@SamGrubenhoff)August 24, 2019