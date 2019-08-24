DEFUNIAK SPRINGS — Only one game into the season and Walton has already equaled its win total from 2018.

Playing host to Jay on Friday night at Yates Memorial Stadium, the Braves politely showed the Royals the door in a 49-17 victory that wasn’t particularly close, Walton coach Bobby Moore said.

After a sluggish start, allowing Jay a first-quarter touchdown, the Braves rattled off 35 straight points to take a decisive lead into the final frame.

“I thought we played pretty much a pretty solid ballgame on both sides of the ball,” Moore said. “We ran the ball pretty well, so the offensive line did a good job.”

Given how tough last season was in DeFuniak, Moore said his players were ecstatic when the final whistle blew.

“They were excited,” Moore said. “They know we got some work to do to get better and keep on getting better, but they’re excited.

“Any time you win, it’s good.”

STAT OF THE NIGHT: 49

In the entirety of the 2018 season, the Braves scored just 45 points and were shut out three times. They averaged only five points per contest.

Friday, they scored 49 points.

Just let that sink in.

OFFENSIVE MVP: The Braves’ offense

From top to bottom, this was a team effort, Moore said, so let’s give the award to the whole team.

Sophomore quarterback Landon Rogers threw a touchdown pass and ran for two. Xzavier Young-Shipman ran in two more. Senior Jai Butler chipped in a third, and Jytrell Anderson found himself on the receiving end of Rogers’ scoring pass.

“We got some production out of a lot of different guys, so that’s good,” Moore said.

DEFENSIVE MVP: Austin Thacker

In holding Jay to just seven points through the first three quarters Friday, the Braves entire defense had itself an MVP day. That said. Senior Austin Thacker came away with a Pick 6 with two minutes left in the first half to give Walton a 21-point halftime cushion.

“He did a good job,” Moore said.

UP NEXT

Walton hits the road for the first time in 2019, but the Braves won’t have to travel far. They know the Hawk’s Nest well and their opponent, crosstown rival South Walton.

Walton hasn’t beaten the Seahawks since 2015, losing each of the subsequent matchups by a combined 112-53 margin.

Moore and Co. want to buck that trend.

“It’s always fun anytime you play an in-county school or a local schools,” Moore said. “But really playing this early in the year, I think it’s still about you. I don’t think it’s so much about the other team. I think it’s about you.

“We still got things to improve on.”