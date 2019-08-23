Here is the latest information about a shooting that has closed four Milton schools. The Santa Rosa School District has been keeping the public and concerned parents updated on its Facebook page.

UPDATE: 9:19am

Per law enforcement: ALL 4 SCHOOLS that were on lockdown are NOW SAFE AND OPEN. The suspect has been apprehended. An all-call from the superintendent will be going out to all parents shortly. All students at MHS may now report to school. Tardies for all students will be excused. We thank parents and the community for your cooperation in helping us follow our safety plans, including these precautionary lockdown modes, that are in place to protect our students and staff. Safety in our schools is a top priority, we are thankful for law enforcement who responded quickly and to our district safety team who implemented our safety plans expediently.

***THE POSTS BELOW ARE FROM EARLIER THIS MORNING and no longer reflect the current statuses of Milton High, Hobbs Middle, Rhodes Elementary or King MIddle: All of these campuses have been deemed safe and are now open for school to resume.

INITIAL POST: 8:34 a.m.

Two Schools Now on Lock Down to Protect Your Children

As a PRECAUTIONARY measure Milton High School and Hobbs Middle School are currently under lock down. This is in response to an incident in a neighborhood near the schools.

Know that we have multiple layers of security in place at every one of our schools, including MHS and HMS. School Resource Officers and schools staff have been trained to follow steps that protect students. All of these measures are in place and being implemented. Local law enforcement are also securing these schools.

Please be assured we are aware of the situation and are doing everything possible to protect your children.We will post an update as new information is available.

UPDATE: 8:41 am-- As an added PRECAUTIONARY MEASURE, King Middle School and Rhodes Elementary have secured their facilities as a precautionary measure as police as in the process of searching for a person of interest.

UPDATE: 8:47am- PARENTS, please do not attempt to go to any of these campuses. As part of security lockdown procedures, law enforcement will not allow anyone near on campus until an all safe is issued. This measure is in place to protect those in the school so we ask for your cooperation.

UPDATE 8:51am- Students who are currently on campus may not leave. Students who have not yet checked into school today, should delay reporting to school until the all clear is given. Absences and tardies will be excused. Again, at this point, no one, except law enforcement, is allowed in or out of any of these four campuses.

UPDATE 8:56am- We are aware some students are currently en route via buses Their safety is also being attended to by law enforcement and school officials who are at school sites.

NOTE FOR PARENTS 9:07am- Help us reassure your children who are texting are calling you that their school being on lockdown is a precautionary measure. Tell them their School Resource Office, Law Enforcement, their administrators, and teachers are all coordinating their efforts to keep anyone potentially dangerous from entering their campus.