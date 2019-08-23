Scottie Jones was hired in mid-July to the position of head coach at Sumter Central after the previous coach, Shannon Felder, unexpectedly, took the same job at Talladega High School.

Jones inherits a Jaguar team that went 1-9 last year and has won only three games over the last two seasons.

The challenge of building the Sumter Central program from the ground up is a challenge Jones is not backing down from.

“Challenges are the only thing I know,” Jones said.

Although he is new to Sumter Central, Jones is not new to the area. Jones has previous coaching stops at Livingston Junior High School, Livingston High School, and Marengo Academy.

Jones’ first task at Sumter Central will be replacing a team that had 15 starters leave due to graduation or transfer. Out of the seven starters that are still on the roster, defensive back and running back Samuel Gulley has caught the attention of his new head coach.

“He motivates others and is already a great leader for us,” Jones said. “He is a warrior and he wants to be a great football player.”

According to Jones, one of the issues that has plagued Sumter Central, in the past, is players’ lack of work ethic and desire to buy into what the coaches tell them. Fittingly, “Buy In or Buy Out” is Jones’ mantra to his team this season.

Jones says he wants his players to buy into his “brand” of toughness and hard work. It is that “brand” that Jones believes will start a winning tradition at Sumter Central.

Jones wants the Jaguars to get back to running the football down-hill in the power I formation. Running backs Nathaniel Wilson and Ikedrick Carter, along with Gulley, will carry most of the load on offense.

Senior defensive back Derrick Hutchinson will be paired with Gulley in the secondary. Jones says his defense will be known by their aggression and that starts with the man in the middle, junior linebacker Earnest Edwards, to set the tone.

The Scottie Jones-era will mostly begin away from home, as the Jaguars will play three of the first four games on the road. It will take some time, but Jones believes the potential is there for the Jaguars to re-write their unfortunate history.

“The time is now for these guys to buy in,” Jones said. “Slowly, but surely we can put the right pieces in place and get better each week.”