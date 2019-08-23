BUHL - Work, and work hard.

“Our emphasis is to get to work and work hard,” said Sipsey Valley fourth-year head football coach Scott Marchant. “That’s how you improve.”

The Bears finished last season 5-6 overall and fell 35-0 at Hillcrest-Evergreen in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.

“We lost our senior quarterback and running back, and we’re looking at two guys stepping up, and they’ve been doing great thus far and great in the spring,” Marchant said. “It’s Cooper Bailey at quarterback and (receiver) Anthony Abernathy. They’ve shown a lot of maturity. They’ve stepped up and stepped in and have done a great job for us at this point. If they continue to work hard, I think they’re going to be really good.”

Marchant believes Bailey will be a leader at quarterback.

“Cooper is level headed. He’s got a good mind for the game. He’s a hard worker. He strives to do it right every time. He doesn’t take any plays off. He’s like the other players on the field — he really gets after it.”

The offensive line, Marchant said, has been “coming together well.” He also likes his receiving corps.

“We have some good receivers that will help us stretch the field that, hopefully, our offensive line can protect. And I think we’ll run the ball well. I’m very optimistic.”

Anchors on defense will include middle linebacker Tony Guin.

“We’ll be by committee on the defensive line. They’ve got a lot of experience. I think they’re going to be better than last year as far as experience. They’re doing a good job thus far.”