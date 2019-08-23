Here is a list of scheduled faith-based services and events. Send church announcements to faith@srpressgazette.com at least two weeks in advance.

Combined Choirs' Anniversary set for Aug. 25

MILTON — Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church will have a Combined Choirs' Anniversary at 3 p.m. Aug. 25.

Bethlehem's Male Chorus, Inspirational Choir and Youth Choir invite all choirs, soloists and praise dancers to join them on the fourth Sunday in August.

Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church is at 5339 Zero Lane, Milton. Elder Edward T. Hayes, D. Min., is the pastor.

For more information, call 850-983-2718.

Video on racial harmony to be shown Aug. 28

MILTON — The Baha'is of Santa Rosa County will show a video on racial harmony at the Milton Community Center on Byrom Street 6-8 p.m. Aug. 28 in the Gracey Room.

Discussion will follow the viewing, which is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served. Call 850-623-5315 for more information.

Pine Level schedules homecoming Sept. 1



JAY — Pine Level Baptist Church will have its annual homecoming celebration 10 a.m. Sept. 1 at 3300 Pine Level Church Road, Jay, with a special hour of music and fellowship.

At 11 a.m., guest speakers Gaylon and Becky Calloway will minister.

Lunch will follow.

Ministry Village at Olive hires executive director

PENSACOLA — Ministry Village at Olive in Pensacola and its board of directors announce that Jeremy Portmann has joined the organization as its executive director.

Originally from Arkansas, Portmann holds a business degree from the University of Arkansas. He has an extensive background in banking and finance. Portmann will oversee the five programs of Ministry Village at Olive – the Charis House, Tender Hearts Caring Hands, The Most Excellent Way, the Ministry Village Bargain Center, and the Ministry Village Early Learning Center.

Ministry Village at Olive Inc. was founded in Pensacola in 2008 to express the love of Christ to all people through acts of service. The organization aims to increase access to people dealing with unserved or underserved community needs including emotional, financial, mental, medical, physical, spiritual and vocational.

For more information visit MinistryVillage.org, or call 850-473-4466.

RECURRING

FIRST (UNITED METHODIST) CHURCH MILTON: Traditional worship services are at 8:30 and 11 a.m., with a 9:30 a.m. fellowship followed by classes for all ages at 9:45 a.m. at 6830 Berryhill Road, Milton. The Rev. Steve Warren's sermons are based on prayer and the foundation of the Bible, God’s Holy Word. First Church is a small congregation with a “big heart” where together we invest our lives in God and others. For more information visit: firstchurchmilton.org.

BAGDAD UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: 4540 Forsyth St., Bagdad. Contemporary worship is 8:30 a.m. Sundays in the fellowship hall, and a traditional service is 10 a.m. Sundays in the sanctuary. The July 28 message is “Worship, Dead or Alive?” The Rev. Robert Warren presents a well-studied, heartfelt message from the Holy Bible that gives inspiration to daily lives. 850-626-1948.

FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH OF MILTON: Worship services are 9 a.m. Sundays, followed by a coffee social at 10 a.m. and Sunday school at 10:30 a.m. at 5203 Elmira St., Milton. FPC Milton's Open Hearts Ministry, a Bible study group for adults with special needs, meets 6 p.m. Mondays.

DESTINY BIBLE CHURCH: Worship service is 10 a.m. Sundays. Wednesday’s Reflect, Share, Study is 7 p.m. at 4867 W. Spencer Field Road, Pace.

PLEASANT GROVE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH: Events include 10 a.m. Sunday school, 11 a.m. worship service, 6 p.m. men’s and women’s studies and 7 p.m. worship service. Wednesday night Building Tomorrow’s Church meetings are at 7 p.m. The church is located at 11130 Highway 87 N., Milton.

MILTON FIRST ASSEMBLY OF GOD: Worship 10:30 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Wednesdays at 6163 Dogwood Drive, Milton. The food pantry is open on the first and third Tuesday of each month 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. and the clothes closet is open the first Friday of each month from 9 to 10 a.m. in the gym unless otherwise specified. However, the clothes closet is closed in January. Details: 623-2854.

THE WAY, A UNITED METHODIST CONGREGATION: 10 a.m. Sunday worship; 5:30 p.m. Wednesday dinner and Bible study at 4701 School Lane, Pace.