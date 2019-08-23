PACE — Woodbine Animal Clinic is moving from 4263 to 4705 Woodbine Road.

The new location will put the clinic at a midpoint on Woodbine Road and north of where they are today. The new location will have a two-story, 8,860 square foot veterinary medical clinic with a drive through on 1.73 acres.

"The building size will allow the clinic to meet current expansion needs and have room for additions in the future," said Renee Brayton, co-owner of the clinic said.

Construction at the new site has started and Brayton said she anticipates the new clinic opening in February of 2020.

The new building will more than triple the size of their current building and make it one of the largest small animal and exotics veterinary clinics in the area.

"Pace is growing, we're growing," Brayton said.

Brayton and her husband, Dr. Brian Brayton, bought the land and built their current facilities in 1999.

Brayton said the community and the location have served them well over the last 20 years. As the community grew so did the business, now they have outgrown their building and their location.

One of the main issues with growth has been with traffic, especially on Woodbine Road. Brayton said their location is close to the intersection of Highway 90 and Woodbine Road and at certain times in the morning and evening the traffic completely blocks the entrance and exit to the clinic.

Brayton said she spoke with the DOT, went to BOCC meetings and meeting with the groups that oppose unrestricted growth.

The Braytons decided that community growth was going to continue and they as a veterinary clinic should position themselves to provided the best services to as many people in the community they could reach. The new location puts the clinic closer to current and projected subdivisions. They also suspect that whatever changes are to come to Woodbine Road would make things worse if they stayed at their present location.

"Right now people are being neighborly and allowing our customers to come through traffic to the clinic," Brayton said. The new location although on Woodbine Road would allow for easier access in and out of the clinic.

Brayton said they would have the same services they offer now. They will need to hire more staff, up to 10 veterinary technicians and maybe another veterinarian.

They new clinic will have conference rooms and indoor and outdoor lounge areas for employees on the second floor. The first floor will have the treatment, X-ray, laboratory and surgery rooms. For more information, go to www.woodbineanimalclinic.com/.