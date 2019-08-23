MILTON — Madison Mooneyham and Tonya Majors from The Children’s Chest recently gave the Milton Rotary Club an update on their initiative to provide clothing items and shoes to kindergarten through 12th grade students in Santa Rosa County schools.

The idea was born out of an awareness of the needs of the homeless and free and reduced lunch students. The ladies wanted to put in place an organization to help the teachers and counselors meet the needs of those students.

Counselors place an order request at the TCC website, which is filled and delivered to the counselors. This is all done anonymously and the student's name is not known to anyone other than the counselors.

The Children's Chest helped 70 students in 14 schools last year. They primarily operated in the north end schools, but are looking to expand into the south end this year.

Shoes are the most requested item they have. Cash donations are accepted so TCC can purchase items they do not have in inventory.

"These ladies are very excited and dedicated to help those children in need in our local schools," said a Rotary spokesperson.