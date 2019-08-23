There was a bevy of activity over the summer for Holt.

Ironmen players spent time zipping across the state and the southeast attending football camps.

There will be a lot of movement on the football field this fall as well.

“We will be a pressure applying defense,” second-year Holt coach Curtis Graves said. “We can’t stand still because we don’t have big guys so we have to move guys around and make plays with our athletic ability. With about 28 guys we have to strategically put kids out there and have plans for them to get reps here and there.”

There is plenty of athletic ability at Holt, too. The Ironmen return 13 starters and 27 lettermen looking to break through in Class 3A, Region 4.

“That’s been the biggest improvement, the kids showing up and putting in the work,” Graves said. “They have been to numerous camps across the Southeast trying to hone their skills. I’m just impressed with the work ethic. Some of them have started to realize that putting in the work is starting to pay off on the field.”

The bulk of Holt’s skill players are back on offense, including athlete Tahje’ Driver, who rushed for 620 yards and five touchdowns and was 68 of 175 passing for 1,281 yards and six TDs. Ziar Hutton, a junior, will play at quarterback as well. Tyler Flowers, a sophomore, is also a returning starter at running back.

Dayton O’neal, a junior, led the Ironmen with 16 receptions for 482 yards and five touchdowns last year and will be a primary target again this year. He’s joined by returning sophomores Jamaures Hood, Jordan Driver, and senior J.D. Simmons. Graves also mentioned Melvin Rollins as someone that’s stepped up and showing his potential.

The biggest returner for the offense is Jared Jennings, a senior who plays running back and linebacker.

He’s probably going to be the heart and soul of the team,” Graves said.

Graves is high on the work ethic of the Ironmen offensive line, which returns two starters in junior center Jakeem Goodman, and junior tackle Hakeem Goodman. Also back is junior Antwan Abrams.

“The offensive line is solid, we should be able to put up some numbers,” Graves said. “We are limited in that area with eight guys but they work hard. Hopefully we can get some guys that come in at the beginning of the season and we can groom them and get them ready. Right now we are working the heck out of those guys on the offensive line.”

Defensively, Holt is looking at Jennings (72 tackles last season with 11 for loss), sophomore Dee Mack, senior Chris Lamar and senior Kobe Hardge at linebacker. Simmons will see time at linebacker and defensive back.

On the defensive line, Hakeem Goodman and Abrams return while seniors Tahje’ Driver and Woodie White are in the secondary along with sophomores Flowers and Jordan Driver.