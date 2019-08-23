Juan Williams can sense a breakthrough.

The second-year Greensboro coach likes what he has coming back from a 4-6 team that easily could have been 6-4 and looking at a playoff spot.

“It’s about getting the kids to put in the work and when the season starts that’s the fun part,” Williams said. “Right now our guys are buying in to what we are trying to do but we still have a long way

to go.

“They are getting acclimated to me but it’s coming along slowly but surely.”

The Raiders return five offensive starters, including skill position players Trey Howard at quarterback, Dennis Anderson at wide receiver and Damion Moore at running back.

The offensive line has two returning starters in Phillip Constant and Kaleb Walker.

“I feel we have some good leadership in our seniors,” Williams said. “We have a lot of new players that will have to play both sides, because depth is one of our biggest concerns.”

The defense will be led by defensive linemen Ronell Robinson and Reaquon Hoskins.

In the secondary, Donaven Patterson and Brandon Brantley return, as well as Miguel Moore.

“I feel like the team is gelling,” Williams said. “We are getting a family atmosphere with our guys and are playing with confidence and playing with each other and going through the ups and downs together. That’s the definition of a team.

“We still have to get better and get a little stronger. Last year we thought we were getting there. We just have to continue to push ahead.