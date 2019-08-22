Died in Christ: Mary Lucie Vegas.

Holy Savior calendar of events: Aug. 25 -- KC Dinner, Back to School Mass; Aug. 26-27 -- Youth Formation begins; Sept. 2 -- Labor Day, Office closed; Sept. 3 -- Bereavement Rosary at 9 a.m.; Sept. 7 -- 1st Saturday Mass & Rosary at 8 a.m.

Altar Servers needed: Holy Savior Church is looking for committed young people who would like to serve as altar servers. This service is one of the oldest and respected ministries offered to young people of the parish. If interested call the church office at 532-3533.

Holy Savior Catholic School news: Aug. 22 -- K-5th snack sale; Aug. 23 -- Dress Down; Aug. 25 -- Back to School Mass at HSC at 10 a.m.

Youth Group news: Aug. 19-20 -- Mentor meetings; Aug. 26 -- First class 6-12 grades; Aug. 27 -- First class for K-5th grades. If your child would like to become a member of the Aftershock band, feel free to come to the practices, which are typically held on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. Call the office for more information.

Traveling Chalice: Annette Bourgeois received the Traveling Chalice at the 11 a.m. Mass on Sunday. She will keep the chalice for a week and pray for an increase in vocations.

Council of Catholic Women: The Council of Catholic Women will hold a meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 21 in the multipurpose building.

Central Lafourche Men’s Fellowship: The Men’s Fellowship group will meet 6 p.m. today in the youth room. Please bring a friend, son, grandson or father. Join us for good food, enlightening discussion and fellowship.

Diocesan Wedding Anniversary Celebration: The Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux is inviting all couples married in the Catholic church who are celebrating their 25th, 40th, 50th, 60th (and beyond) anniversary during 2019 to join us in this celebration. Prayer service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20, at the Cathedral of St. Francis de Sales immediately followed by a reception in the Life Center. If you wish to participate in this program, contact the parish office at 537-6002 before Sept. 4 to register. All registered anniversary couples will receive an inscribed diocesan certificate in their own church parish during their scheduled parish celebrations. Parish date is to be determined.

Parish Office closed: The parish office will be closed on Monday, Sept. 2 in observance of Labor Day. We will reopen at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3.